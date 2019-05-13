Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Congress General Secretary from Uttar Pradesh (East), Priyanka Gandhi on Monday offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. She was accompanied by MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to hold rallies in various parts of Madhya Pradesh. She will also address multiple public rallies and roadshows in the state. Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India, the lingam at the Mahakala is believed to be 'Swayambhu'.