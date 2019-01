Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit said that she is delighted about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics. "It is not that she is unfamiliar with politics, I had few interactions with her and she is very matured and knowledgeable", said Sheila Dikhsit. Priyanka Gandhi was appointed as general secretary for East Uttar Pradesh by All India Congress Committee (AICC) today.