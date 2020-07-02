Priyanka Gandhi Likely to Shift Her Base to Lucknow After Centre Asks Her to Vacate Government Accommodation in Delhi

New Delhi, July 2: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to shift to Lucknow after the Modi government asked her to vacate her government accommodation in Delhi within a month as she is no longer in the list of Special Protection Group (SPG). According to multiple reports, Priyanka Gandhi would be residing at the bungalow of former Union Minister Sheila Kaul, located on Gokhale Marg in Lucknow. Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath Over Plight of Varanasi Weavers.

Also Read | Unlock 2 in Delhi: 'Status Quo' in National Capital, Night Curfew Timing Reduced by 1 Hour

Sheila Kaul was the maternal aunt of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and wife of famous botanist Professor Kailash Nath Kaul. The bungalow, which was locked for years, is ready for Priyanka Gandhi who is also Congress's General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. She had finalised Kaul's bungalow at her Lucknow base last year, apparently to increase Congress's outreach ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls due in 2022. Punjab CM Urges Centre to Revoke Orders Asking Priyanka Gandhi to Vacate Govt Accommodation.

Since Priyanka is under Z-plus security cover, she will be needing clearance from the SPG if Kaul's bungalow meets all security requirements. Over the past year, Priyanka has been actively involved in the politics of Uttar Pradesh, targetting the Yogi Adityanath government on a range of issues. She drew all attention and managed to sideline tall politicians such as BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav during the Sonbhadra massacre episode.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Ashwin and Others Feature in Hilarious Memes As Delhi Capitals Celebrate International Joke Day 2020 (View Post)

There have been speculations of her being appointed as UP Congress chief ahead of assembly polls. Even while campaigning during the general elections, Priyanka had asked the party workers to start preparing for the 2022 assembly elections. Congress leaders have reacted sharply on the eviction notice served to party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra though sources close to her said she will comply with the notice.