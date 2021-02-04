Cars in Priyanka’s Convoy Collide On Way To Farmer’s Prayer Meet

Vehicles in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's cavalcade collided with each other on Hapur Road on Thursday, 4 February, while she was enroute Rampur to attend the post-death ritual of Navneet Singh, the farmer who died in the Republic Day violence in Delhi on 26 January.

Congress leaders told IANS that four cars bumped into each other on National Highway-9 in Hapur district. Priyanka was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, senior party leader Jitin Prasada, Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV and others.

“Vehicles trailing Priyanka’s car bumped into each other due to sudden application of brakes by one of them. However, Priyanka’s car was not involved. After asking about the well-being of those involved in the accident, Priyanka left for Rampur,” Ajay Kumar told IANS.

As the deadlock between the Centre and the protesting farmers continues, the 13th day rituals of Navneet Singh will also see the presence of Samajwadi Party leader and Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary, other than Priyanka.

Navneet lost his life during the tractor rally on January 26 when his tractor collided with a police barricade.

The Delhi Police had released a video showing a protester speeding and running over barricades with his tractor near ITO, resulting in the vehicle overturning. A post-mortem report revealed that the protester died due to the accident.

(With inputs from IANS.)

