Priyanka Chopra's cUnfinished' to be published in 2019

Global star Priyanka Chopra will soon publish a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations by her. The book will be titled 'Unfinished'. Penguin Random House India and US's Ballantine Books will be publishing her work.

Priyanka Chopra earned international stardom after her lead role in 'Quantico'. In 2016, she featured on TIME magazine as one of the Most Influential People in the world and was listed as one of the highest paid TV actresses in Forbes' list. She is also a National Award winner and was honoured with Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in India. "The flavor of the book will be honest, funny, spirited, bold, and rebellious, just like me. I have always been a private person; I've never spoken about my feelings during my journey but I am ready to do so now. I was raised to be fearless when it came to opinions, and I would like to tell my story in the hopes of inspiring people--especially women--to change the conversation, to shatter glass ceilings. Women are always told we can't have everything. I want everything, and I believe anyone else can have it too. I'm proof of it," said Priyanka Chopra in a statement.

'Unfinished' will be published in 2019.