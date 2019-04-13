Priyanka Chopra to team with Mindy Kaling for wedding comedy

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in a wedding comedy, where she will share the screen space with Hollywood actress Mindy Kaling. The actor put out on Twitter a photo with producer Dan Goor and Mindy Kaling and wrote, "Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!" The film revolves around a big wedding in India and the ensuing culture clashes. The concept of the wedding comedy starring, Priyanka and Mindy will be touted as a mix between Crazy Rich Asians and My Big Fat Greek Wedding, reports Deadline. Meanwhile, PC would soon be seen in film, 'The Sky is Pink' which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The flick, helmed by Shonali Bose is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became the motivational speaker after being diagnosed with immune deficiency order at the age of 13. The film also tells the love story of her parents. The 'Sky is Pink' is slated to hit the theatres on October 11.