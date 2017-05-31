Priyanka Chopra in talks for two new Hollywood films

Los Angeles, May 31 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra, whose Hollywood debut film "Baywatch" is yet to hit screens in India, is in talks to join two projects -- indie drama "A Kid Like Jake", starring Jim Parsons and Claire Danes, and Rebel Wilson starrer "Isnt It Romantic".

According to variety.com, Priyanka will shoot "A Kid Like Jake" in June and then immediately begin production on "Isn't It Romantic" in July before returning to television series "Quantico".

"A Kid Like Jake", which will be directed by Silas Howard, follows two parents who are in the process of filling out kindergarten applications for their four-year-old boy who is gender variant.

After realising that they can't afford private school tuition, the director of Jake's preschool encourages them to emphasise Jake's gender variance to help him stand out and earn a scholarship.

Meanwhile, Todd Strauss-Schulson's "Isn't It Romantic" will also feature Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth. The romantic comedy follows a young woman (Wilson) who gives up on love only to mysteriously find herself trapped inside a romantic comedy.

Priyanka became popular in the West through her lead role in "Quantico", which has had two seasons so far.

