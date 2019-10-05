Priyanka Chopra takes over Mumbai with co-ord look at 'The Sky is Pink' promotions

The diva, Priyanka Chopra is currently in India for the promotions of her upcoming film, The Sky is Pink. During the promotion, the actress has given some major fashion goals. At the latest evetn, she channeled her inner boss woman. She donned a co-ord attire. She wore a blazer shirt in ice blue, teamed up with matching comfy pants. Her ensemble had floral print all over. For the accessories, she opted for statement ear rings and a pair of cool shades. Top knot and subtle makeup completed her look.