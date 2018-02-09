Priyanka Chopra all set to produce an Assamese film

There's no one stopping our 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra. While managing her career globally the actress is also juggling as a producer here in India. Priyanka's Purple Pebbles Pictures announced their next project,"We are proud to announce our first Assamese venture #BhogaKhirikee #BrokenWindow written and directed by #JahnuBarua. This would not have been possible without the support of #awesomeassam. @chopramadhu1 @priyankachopra @Sandy_Bhargava @alam_shahnaab #EasterlyEntertainment,"they wrote on Twitter. Ever since, Priyanka tried her hands into producing film, she has been more focused in bringing out talents from different parts of India. Her first production was a Marathi film, 'Ventilator' that went on to win 3 national awards in 2017.