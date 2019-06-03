Priyanka Chopra reveals her desire to become Prime Minister

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is one ambitious woman. Recently, the actor revealed her desire to run for Prime Minister of India and that she would love her husband Nick Jonas to run for President. It is being reported that Priyanka on opening up about the political aspirations for herself and her beau, said that both of them 'want to make a change'. While the 36-year-old actor has tried to remain apolitical throughout her life, she couldn't deny the fact that Jonas could swap his rockstar life to live in the White House and would make for a great leader. Priyanka previously praised the 'Sucker' singer in April at Tina Brown's 10th Annual Women in the World Summit. Priyanka was named as one of Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women in the World in 2017 and is well-known for her philanthropic work. The actor is also UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and dedicates time to promote girl education and women's rights. Priyanka's one-year dating anniversary with Nick came last week and the singer shared a sweet post on Instagram to mark the occasion.