Priyanka Chopra, Nick Shower Meghan Markle’s Son Archie With Gifts

Ever since the arrival of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, many international A-listers have dropped by to visit him in Windsor. The most recent addition to the list is Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas. And naturally, they did not arrive empty handed.

According to The Sun, the Priyanka and Nick dropped by Tiffany & Co. to pick up not one but a handful of exciting gifts for Prince Archie. One of the things in the baby gift hamper included a bubble blower made out of sterling silver.

Here’s what a close source had to say:

“They thought baby Archie was just adorable and Meg is loving her new life. She looked fantastic and has taken to life as a mum swimmingly.”

Even though Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra are not always able to attend the most important moments of each other’s lives, they’re still close friends. In fact, when the Duke, Prince Harry, and Duchess, Meghan Markle, announced the birth of their son, Priyanka was one of the first people to congratulate them. She took to Instagram to put up a story that said “Congratulations M & H,” followed by a pink heart emoji.

Previously, there were rumours that the two were not on friendly terms as Meghan did not attend Priyanka’s wedding and the latter didn’t attend Meghan’s baby shower in New York.

Other A-listers who have visited little Archie include Tennis champion Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia. They visited the Duke and Duchess on their way to the French Open. There are rumours that Archie will soon be making a trip abroad and visiting Meghan’s family in the USA.

Archie is the seventh in line for the British throne.

(With inputs from The Sun)

Also Read: Meet Royal Baby Archie Harrison, Meghan and Prince Harry’s Son

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsPriyanka Chopra, Nick Shower Meghan Markle’s Son Archie With Gifts . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.