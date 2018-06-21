Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to leave for Mumbai soon?

The rumoured couple Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas is the hot topic of the tinsel town. Every single bit of the couple is grabbing headlines. From their normal outings to family events, presently, the couple has become the favourites of paparazzis. Now the latest buzz is that the couple are soon arriving to India. Yes as per sources, “Priyanka wanted Nick to meet the most special person in her life, her mommy dearest, Madhu Chopra. And Priyanka’s wish was Nick’s command. The pop sensation readily agreed to hop into a Mumbai-bound flight with his lady.” Well, if this turns out to be true, we can’t wait to see the couple’s first pictures as they land in Mumbai. Not just it, PC is also planning to host a housewarming party to welcome her friends at her new Versova pad. The singer will reportedly attend the party as well and meet his ladylove’s close friends. Recently, Delta Goodrem, Nick Jonas’ ex-girlfriend, is reportedly to be heartbroken over his relationship with Priyanka Chopra. According to a report, Goodrem - an Australian singer/songwriter - even tried to reconcile with Jonas earlier this year.