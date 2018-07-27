Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas engaged, reports US media

New York, July 27 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra and pop singer Nick Jonas are engaged after two months of dating, the US media has reported.

People.com has quoted a source as saying the couple got engaged a week ago on Priyanka's 36th birthday on July 18 while the two were in London.

Jonas closed down a Tiffany store in New York City to buy an engagement ring, according to the insider.

"They are so happy," the source told people.com.

A source close to Jonas said the singer is "very, very happy."

"His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they're all really excited for him. He's definitely very serious about her," the source added.

Priyanka and Jonas had made their relationship public earlier in the month of June, but they are yet to officially comment on it.

Meanwhile, Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar on Friday announced Priyanka's exit from his film "Bharat" in a cryptic tweet alluding to her beau.

He said the reason for her opting out in the "Nick of time" is "very special".

Over the last several weeks, Priyanka and 25-year-old Jonas have been spotted on several dates, including a dinner date in New York City and a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show in Los Angeles.

Priyanka was also seen celebrating July 4 -- the American Independence Day -- with Nick's family. Nick earlier visited India with the "Quantico" actress to meet her friends and family. The couple has been sporting similar gold rings.

