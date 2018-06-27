Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to get engaged?

It is a great news for all the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas fans as the rumoured couple is all set to get engaged. Yes, a little birdy told us that the duo are all set to take their relationship a step forward. According to a report in Filmfare Priyanka Chopra has decided to formalise her relationship with boyfriend Nick Jonas. The report said, “It is being said that Priyanka will get engaged to Nick by July end or August this year. Sources close to the actress told Filmfare about this new happening in PeeCee’s life. Priyanka allegedly got Nick to India to meet her family and decided on the engagement during this trip only.” Now isn't it exciting? Currently, Piggy Chops was seen holidaying in Goa with Nick and the two were accompanied by the actress’ brother Siddharth and cousin Parineeti Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra.