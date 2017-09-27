Priyanka Chopra to be honoured at Variety's Power of Women

After making India proud at several events, the annual 'Variety Power of Women' luncheon will honour global actress Priyanka Chopra, who is UNICEF's Global Citizens Goodwill Ambassador, on October 13 at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons. The event is organised annually to honour Hollywood's most philanthropic women, whose efforts have made a significant impact to their chosen charities and causes. Along with PeeCee, the event will honour Kelly Clarkson (XQ Super School), Patty Jenkins (Anti-Recidivism Coalition), Michelle Pfeiffer (Environmental Working Group), and Octavia Spencer (City Year), as reported by Variety. All of the honorees will be featured on the covers of the October 10 issue of the 'Variety'. Recently, the 'Baywatch' actress hosted a Global Citizen Festival in New York and stunned in red floral dress, with matching thigh-high boots. On the work front, the star will soon commence shooting of 'Quantico's Season 3.