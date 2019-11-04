Priyanka Chopra Expresses Concern Over Delhi Air Pollution

Priyanka Chopra recently made her Bollywood comeback with the Shonali Bose directorial The Sky is Pink. She has already signed her next project, The White Tiger, an adaptation of Indian-Australian author Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning novel by the same name.

Currently in Delhi to shoot for the film, Priyanka expressed concern over the air pollution that has plagued the capital. She took a selfie wearing a mask and posted it on Instagram. “Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe (sic),” wrote the actor.

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger will drop on Netflix. It also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead. In September, Rajkummar took to social media to share photos of himself along with Priyanka and the rest of the film’s team as they met for a table read of the script.

“Can’t wait to start The White Tiger with these supremely talented people. Priyanka Chopra, Ramin Bahrani, Adarsh Gourav and Mukul Deora,” he wrote on Instagram.

Priyanka also shared a clip from the session on her Insta and wrote, “Day 1 table read for #TheWhiteTiger with this incredibly talented team #RaminBahrani @rajkummar_rao @gouravadarsh! Can’t wait for shoot!!!”

The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city.

