Actress Priyanka Chopra , who is writing her memoir titled "Unfinished" , always wanted to write a book but wanted to wait to do a bit more in life. But now she feels she doesn't have to be "finished" to tell her story. Priyanka posted about her book on Instagram on Wednesday. The post came a day after the official announcement of the memoir , which will be published simultaneously in India , the US and Britain next year.