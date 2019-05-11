When will Priyanka Chopra have a baby? Here's what she has to say

After making a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2019 in New York, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about starting a family with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. In an interview with E! News, the 36-year-old talked about her future plans of entering into motherhood and the equation the couple shares. When asked if she herself was looking forward to becoming a mom someday, the actor said, "Yeah, always. I've always wanted to," she said. "I think, you know, whenever God wants it to happen." In October, two months before her wedding, Priyanka told E! News, "I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God I need to catch up,' in an interview to Spotify. Nick also opened up about his willingness to become a father someday. "I definitely want to be a father someday, I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age. And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday."Priyanka and the 26-year-old Nick tied the knot in India in December last year. They had first sparked romance rumours when they posed for Ralph Lauren designs at the 2017 Met Gala.