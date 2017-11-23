Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif – Bollywood’s 5 Hottest Biker Babes

Priyanka Chopra is all set to enthrall us with some high octane action sequences in the third season of her hit TV series Quantico. The actress is set to play a complete badass cop in the season to come and her latest set pictures from the shoot location riding a bike —a Ducati to be precise—is doing the rounds and to say that our hearts just skipped a beat, wouldn’t entirely be a gross exaggeration. The actress recently shot a bike chase sequence for her series and we’re absolutely loving her pics with the bike. However, PeeCee is not the only actress in the recent past in Bollywood who has ridden a bike and looked this hot. Our B-Town leading ladies right from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, have ridden a bike in the past for their respective films. Take a look at some of Bollywood’s favourite biker babies.

#Priyanka Chopra in Quantico 3

Priyanka Chopra as the badass cop in Quantico has won our hearts several times in the past but it is her pics riding the Ducati that has completely blown our minds. We can wait no more for Quantico 3 to hit our TV screens. More

Priyanka Chopra as the badass cop in Quantico has won our hearts several times in the past but it is her pics riding the Ducati that has completely blown our minds. We can wait no more for Quantico 3 to hit our TV screens, to witness the Indian beauty ride the bike in style.

# Katrina Kaif in Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara

Katrina Kaif has bowled us over with her beauty. We all know she has a special place for adventure in her hearts and that's why is among those few actors who always takes special training to do the stunts in the film all by herself. She left us all stunned when she rode a bike in Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara. After all she played an adventurous girl in the movie. Even during the film's promotions, she was seen riding the bike with Hrithik Roshan riding pillion More

Katrina Kaif has bowled us over with her beauty. We all know she has a special place for adventure in her hearts. She left us all stunned when she rode a Royal Enfield in Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara. After all she played an adventurous girl in the movie. Even during the film’s promotions, she was seen riding the bike with Hrithik Roshan riding pillion.

#Anushka Sharma



Anushka Sharma may have enthralled us with her cutesy smile and beauty in her debut film, Rab Ne Bana di Jodi. However, what took us completely by surprise was when she rode the bike on screen with SRK riding pillion. Once again, she rode the bike in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, in which she essayed the role of a documentary film maker. In an earlier interview, Anushka admitted to have learnt riding a bike in college More

Anushka Sharma may have enthralled us with her cutesy smile and beauty in her debut film, Rab Ne Bana di Jodi. However, what took us completely by surprise was when she rode the bike on screen with SRK riding pillion. Once again, she rode the bike in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, in which she essayed the role of a documentary film maker. In an earlier interview, Anushka admitted to have learnt to ride a bike in college.

# Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor surprised the audiences when she took the rider's seat in Ek Tha Villain, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. She rode a Royal Enfield in the film. Otherwise, as well she is often seen riding a bike. Quite a biker baby she is, isn't it? More

Shraddha Kapoor surprised the audiences when she took the rider’s seat in Ek Tha Villain, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. She rode a Royal Enfield in the film. Otherwise, as well she is often seen riding a bike. Quite a biker baby she is, isn’t it?

#Kareena Kapoor Khan

The gorgeous diva was seen not riding a Hayabusa in Golmaal 3. Although she looked riding it quite effortlessly, she admitted that she was quite scared riding it and that trolleys were needed to pull her bike in order to give the impression that she was riding it. Additionally, she was seen riding a scooter in 3 Idiots, which also starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi More

Story Continues