Priyanka in awe of 'bae' Nick Jonas

It seems like global star Priyanka Chopra is spending quality time with her fiance Nick Jonas, if one goes by their latest Instagram photogram. Priyanka shared a love-soaked photo with Nick Jonas on Instagram where the two can be seen striking a romantic pose. Along with the photo, the 'Quantico' actor wrote, "Bae ??@nickjonas." In the photo, Priyanka dressed in a striking red ensemble paired with long golden earring while Jonas looked casual in a black and grey printed jacket. The couple made their relationship official in India with an intimate roka ceremony.