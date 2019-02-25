Priyanka Akshay CONGRATULATES Guneet for winning OSCAR Period End of Sentence

Backed by Indian producer Guneet Monga Period End of Sentence an Indiaset film on the taboos around menstruation won an Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony The film is about women in India fighting against the deeply rooted stigma of menstruation and delving upon the work of real life Pad Man Arunachalam Muruganathan It is executive produced by Monga and is coproduced by Mongas Sikhya Entertainment which has backed films like The Lunchbox and Masaan