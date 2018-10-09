Priya Kumar's novel to be made into web series

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Priya Kumars novel "I Will Go With You" will be turned into a web series. The fast-paced adventure is scheduled for a release in December.

Titled "Row No. 26", the cast, production house and director will soon be announced.

"Row No. 26" is set to take audiences on an unforgettable ride of life and death.

This will be the first ZEE5 show based on a book after foraying into multiple genres like biopics, thrillers and docudramas among others.

ZEE5 India Business Head Manish Aggarwal: said in a statement: "From past experience, we have seen that our audiences love new formats of storytelling. 'I Will Go With You' by author Priya Kumar has received a phenomenal response from readers and our effort will be the same with 'Row No. 26'."

Priya commented: "Breathing life into my fifth book 'I Will Go With You', ZEE5 is all set for the story to take form into a web series titled 'Row No. 26'. This will be an exciting journey for all the fans of 'I Will Go With You' on boarding the flight of a lifetime with ZEE5."

