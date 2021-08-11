Privatisation of PSUs back on track after COVID-induced setback: DIPAM Secy

·3-min read

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Disinvestment of public sector companies is back on track, after COVID-induced setbacks, and DIPAM is aiming to conclude a host of transactions by March-end, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.

Stressing that privatisation of Air India, BPCL, Shipping Corp of India, Pawan Hans, BEML and Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd would be completed this year, Pandey said change of ownership and control would give a lot of fillip to the valuations of the stock market listed companies.

'COVID actually hit us very badly... It is much easier to do a market transaction, much more difficult to do a strategic sale where the bidders will actually take control of the company and the due diligence process is extremely rigorous. There were controls on travel, gradually they have been lifted, our disinvestment is back on track,' he said.

Pandey at the virtual CII annual session further noted that 'we intend to do Air India privatisation, BPCL privatisation, Shipping Corp of India, Pawan Hans, BEML and Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd this year.' He said these companies got sufficient interest from bidders and are now at the due diligence and financial bidding stage.

On strategic disinvestment of Container Corp of India, he said the expression of interest is also expected as soon as the land lease policy is finalised. Besides, the much anticipated initial public offering of Life Insurance Corp of India is expected in the current financial year.

The listing of LIC will be crucial for the government in meeting its disinvestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for 2021-22 (April-March).

So far, it has raised about Rs 8,368 crore by selling stake in Axis Bank, NMDC Ltd and Housing and Urban Development Corp.

Pandey said a second Infrastructure Investment Trust (Invit) is likely on the cards for monetising GAIL pipelines.

He said the 'plug-the-gap' approach will not be very helpful for disinvestment. Instead, 'we have to have a reform approach. And the reform approach is the real operational efficiency of public sector enterprises will come through... change of control, change of ownership, which will give a lot of fillip.

'We have seen if we have some listed company and we announce the privatisation, immediately the stock prices go up, so that means the market is valuing those enterprises more in the private hands.' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2021-22 Budget speech, had announced a big-ticket privatisation agenda, including privatisation of two public sector banks and one general insurance company.

'We propose to take up the privatisation of two public sector banks and one general insurance company in the year 2021-22. This would require legislative amendments…,' she had said.

As on date, there are four general insurance companies in the public sector - National Insurance Company Limited, New India Assurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited and the United India Insurance Company Limited. Now, one of these will be privatised for which the government is yet to finalise the name.

In the 2021-22 Budget, the government announced the PSE (public sector enterprises) privatisation policy as per which all PSUs will be privatised, barring four strategic sectors of Atomic energy, Space and Defence; Transport and Telecommunications; Power, Petroleum, Coal and other minerals; and Banking, Insurance and financial services.

In these strategic sectors, the government will retain only a bare minimum number of PSUs. PTI JD DRR DRR

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Crude oil prices on Monday fell Rs 214 to Rs 4,882 per barrel after participants cut their positions.

  • Cong appoints P Chidambaram as election observer for Goa

    Panaji, Aug 9 (PTI) The Congress has appointed party veteran P Chidambaram as its senior election observer for the Goa Assembly polls due next year.

  • French Football Sector Shares Edge Up on Possible Lionel Messi Move to PSG

    Lionel Messi's rumoured move to PSG prompted shares in companies involved in French football to rise.

  • PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

    Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 64025.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 46370.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 46556.00 -------------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

  • The suspected killer of a priest in France has handed himself in - source

    The suspected killer of a catholic priest in the Vendee region of western France has handed himself in, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The source also said the suspected murderer is of Rwandan nationality and that he was involved in a 2020 arson attack on Nantes cathedral, a major city in western France.

  • Zinc futures down on muted demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Zinc prices on Monday fell 0.81 per cent to Rs 245.05 per kg in the futures trade, as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

  • Congress appoints P Chidambaram as observer for Goa elections

    New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed party leader P Chidambaram as senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Goa to oversee election strategies and coordination for the upcoming election in the state.

  • Delhi reports 39 COVID-19 cases, one death

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The national capital reported 39 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.

  • Aged, widows, destitutes to get aid through banks: Minister

    Puducherry, Aug 9 (PTI): The increased monthly assistance for the aged, widows, destitute women and transgenders would be deposited in their bank accounts and they can collect the amount from Tuesday.

  • UP man beaten to death during scuffle

    Shahjahanpur, Aug 9 (PTI) A 58-year-old man was killed and another injured during a scuffle between two families here, police said on Monday, adding four persons have been detained in connection with the case.

  • Gold futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Gold prices fell Rs 402 to Rs 46,238 per 10 grams in the futures trade on Monday, as speculators cut their positions amid low demand.

  • Parliament passes Tribunals Reforms Bill

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Parliament has approved the bill to abolish nine appellate tribunals, including the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), with the Rajya Sabha passing it Monday.

  • Ker Assembly Speaker reminds Legislators of need to wear masks

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh on Monday reminded the members of the need to wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus infection.

  • 14 landmines recovered in Dalma forest

    Jamshedpur, Aug 9 (PTI) Security personnel recovered 14 landmines in Dalma forest near here planted by outlawed CPI(Maoists) to harm those engaged in anti-naxal operation, a senior police officer said on Monday.

  • Light to moderate rain in UP

    Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Light to moderate rain occurred at many places over the state in past 24 hours, the meteorological department said here on Monday.

  • Aluminium futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Aluminium prices on Monday fell 1.29 per cent to Rs 203.20 per kg in the futures market, as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in the spot market.

  • Tokyo Games: We fulfilled responsibility as Olympics host, says Japan PM

    Nagasaki [Japan], August 9 (ANI): Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday said the country has fulfilled its "responsibility" as host nation of the Tokyo Games.

  • Russia registers 22,160 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

    Moscow [Russia], August 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 22,160 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 22,866 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,469,910, the federal response center said on Monday.

  • 3 children among 10 charred to death as van goes up in flames in Pakistan

    Lahore, Aug 9 (PTI) At least 10 people, including three children, were burnt to death and seven others injured when a van carrying 17 passengers caught fire after a collision with another vehicle in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

  • Maha: Man killed for objecting 'mad' remark; two held

    Pune, Aug 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by seven people after he objected to them calling him mad in Pimpri Chinchwad township in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday, adding two persons have been arrested.