'A Private War' to release in India in November

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) "A Private War", a biopic on famed American-born British war correspondent Marie Colvin, will release in India on November 2.

"A Private War" chronicles the life of Colvin, portrayed by Rosamund Pike, and is based on Marie Brenner's 2012 Vanity Fair article "Marie Colvin's Private War". Colvin died in 2012 while covering the siege of Homs in Syria.

The film, directed by Matthew Heineman, is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, read a statement to IANS.

The also cast includes Jamie Dornan, Stanley Tucci and Tom Hollander. The producers are Basil Iwanyk, Marissa McMahon, Matthew George, Charlize Theron, and Heineman.

--IANS

