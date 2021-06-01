Private School in Delhi Teams Up With NGO, Turns Classrooms Into Covid Care Facility

A private school in Delhi has turned several of its classrooms into Covid care rooms for covid warriors, government workers and their families even as virus cases continue to see gradual decline in the national capital after a devastating second wave. Delhi’s GD Goenka School in Vasant Kunj has turned classrooms in its junior wing into Covid care centres with the help of an NGO Sewa Bharti, who are primarily running the covid care operations. The school has provided fully air-conditioned rooms, an infirmary, water, full-time security service and also an ambulance and a driver to help ferry patients.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Nipun Goenka, MD, GD Goenka group said, “This facility could be availed by frontline workers and their families who have been infected by COVID-19.

Goenka also added that the rooms are also equipped with oxygen concentrators for each bed and more preference will be given to frontline workers and their families who display mild Covid-19 symptoms.

“We thank the frontline workers for their untiring efforts toward fighting the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Fighting this pandemic, the front line workers are working 24×7, putting themselves and their families at great risk while performing their duties,” Goenka told ANI. He has also said that if need be, the school will be providing more rooms for patients.

GD Goenka is not the first school to convert classrooms into Covid-care centres. Earlier, Mount Carmel Schools, Dwarka has been converted into a COVID care with the provision of 100 oxygen beds. The dean of Mount Carmel Schools, Dwarka, Michael Williams converted his school into a Covid care facility and named it after his father VK Williams who lost his battle against Covid-19.

Since the pandemic outbreak in Delhi, public schools have been converted into isolation or quarantine centers for the Covid-19 patients, but no private school had before this opened its premises for covid care in New Delhi.

