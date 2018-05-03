Prithvi's technique is like Tendulkar: Mark Waugh

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh believes Delhi Daredevils opener Prithvi Shaw's batting technique resembles that of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Prithvi, who has been a key figure in Delhi squad, has accumulated 140 runs at a strike rate of 166.66 from four games.

Commenting on Prithvi's batting technique in Star Sports' Select Dugout show, Waugh said: "The first thing you notice is his technique, it's very similar to Sachin Tendulkar. His grip, his stance, he stays very still at the crease and plays all his shots around the wicket.

"He plays the ball quite late and is quite punchy in his stroke play and has an excellent base to play any shot from any bowler. He's just so much like Sachin," Waugh added.

Significantly, 18-year-old Phithvi hit his maiden half-century in only his second match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier, he led the India Under-19 team to title in the ICC U-19 World Tournament.

--IANS

kk/tri/mr