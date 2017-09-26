Prithvi Shaw Becomes Second Youngest Batsman After Sachin Tendulkar to Score a Century in Duleep Trophy

While playing for India Red, Shaw scored a century as he went past the 100-run mark in the second session of the first day of the final match against India Blue.

New Delhi: After hitting a century on his Ranji Trophy debut, 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw scripted another feat against his name as he scored a ton on his Duleep Trophy debut for India Red against India Blue in the final of the tournament in Lucknow.

Shaw now becomes the second youngest player (17 years and 320 days) to score a century on Duleep Trophy debut after Sachin Tendulkar. The former batting great was 17 years and 262 days when he scored his first Duleep Trophy ton.

Tendulkar had scored centuries in all three domestic tournaments – Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and Duleep Trophy – before turning 18.

Led by Dinesh Karthik, India Red chose to bat first after winning the toss. Shaw, along with Akhil Herwadkar, compiled a 74-run partnership for the first wicket before Herwadkar was sent back to the pavilion after getting run-out. India Red earlier topped the table with 7 points during the round-robin contest.

Owing to the Mumbaikar’s 154 and a fluent century by the experienced Dinesh Karthik, India Red finished the first day of the five-day final at 317 for five in 83.3 overs.

The day’s play ended nearly seven overs less than the quota at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium.

Karthik made 111 off 155 balls during his 211-run third- wicket partnership with opener Shaw.

In his Ranji Trophy debut earlier this year, Shaw had slammed a century and helped Mumbai reach the final of the tournament beating Tamil Nadu by six wickets.

Shaw burst into the scene after he aggregated 546 off 330 balls at a Harris Shield school match in Mumbai, recording the third highest score in any form of cricket. It is the same tournament that brought Tendulkar into the limelight nearly three decades ago.

Shaw also displayed decent form on the tour of England recently where he played five youth ODI matches.

Surya Kumar Yadav did not last long, but Shaw joined forces with skipper Karthik to take India Red to a position of strength.

When Karthik got out at the team score of 300, India Red were comfortably placed with some batting to come, but two quick wickets before the close of play pegged them back a bit.

Left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt (3/83) was the most successful bowler for India Blue.

While Shaw struck 18 boundaries and a six while facing 249 balls, Karthik hit 12 fours.

He also played two Youth Test matches and scored three half-centuries and a 44 in four innings including the best individual score of 89.