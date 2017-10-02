Prithvi Shaw Named in India ‘A’ and Board President’s XI Squads for New Zealand Series

17-year-old batsman Prithvi Shaw, who scored a century on his Duleep Trophy debut last week, makes it to both the teams.

New Delhi: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named the teams for India ‘A’ and Board President’s XI. The India ‘A’ side will play five One-Day games at Vizag against New Zealand ‘A’ after the completion of the ongoing four-day game.

The Board President’s XI will play two warm-up matches in Mumbai against New Zealand ahead of their ODI series.

17-year-old batsman Prithvi Shaw, who scored a century on his Duleep Trophy debut last week, makes it to both the teams. However, he will be part of the India A team for the first three One-day games only. Shreyas Iyer will lead the India A for first three matches against New Zealand while wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant will captain the side in last two matches.

Iyer will also captain Board President’s XI against New Zealand.

India ‘A’ team for first three One-day games: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi.

India ‘A’ team for last two One-day games: AR Easwaran, Prashant Chopra, Ankit Bawne, Shubman Gill, Baba Aparajith, Rishabh Pant (Captain & wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi.

India ‘A’ fixtures:

New Zealand ‘A’ tour of India, 2017 S.No. Date Match Venue 1 6-Oct 1st One-day Vizag 2 8-Oct 2nd One-day Vizag 3 10-Oct 3rd One-day Vizag 4 13-Oct 4th One-day Vizag 5 15-Oct 5th One-day Vizag

Board President XI team: Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Chaudhary, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Karun Nair, Gurkeerat Mann, Milind Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Deepak Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan.

Warm-up matches schedule:

New Zealand tour of India, 2017 S.No. Date Match Venue 1 17-Oct 1st Warm-up CCI, Mumbai 2 19-Oct 2nd Warm-up CCI, Mumbai

New Zealand will travel to India for a limited-overs series comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is. The tour starts with first ODI in Mumbai on October 22.