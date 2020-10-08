UP Prisons Have Highest Number of Inmates With Engineering or PG Degrees, Maharashtra Jails Second

Lucknow/Mumbai, October 8: Prisons in Uttar Pradesh have the highest number of inmates with an engineering or a postgraduate degree, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). After Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra has the most number of prisoners who also engineer or hold post-graduate degrees. Karnataka jails have the third-highest number of "educated" prisoners. Uttar Pradesh Jail Employees to Wear Body Cameras While on Duty.

Of 3,740 prisoners who hold a technical degree or diploma in engineering, 727 or 20 percent are lodged in jails in Uttar Pradesh. Prisons in Maharashtra 495 inmates with an engineering degree. Karnataka jails have 362 such prisoners. Jails in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana come next. Of the total 5,282 prisoners with a postgraduate degree across the country, UP jails house 2,010.

Prisons in Maharashtra have 562 postgraduates as inmates. There are 120 postgraduate degree holders in jails across Karnataka. According to the NCRB data, of the 3,30,487 inmates in jails across India, postgraduates comprise 1.67 percent while 1.2 percent are engineers. In Uttar Pradesh, many among "educated" inmates are facing charges of rape and dowry deaths. Their skills are used effectively inside jails.

"Prisoners with engineering or technical background are helpful in upgrading technology in jails. For instance, many talented engineers have developed e-prison modules in the jail, others have helped in computerisation of the prison inventory system. They have also played an important role in the installation of jail radios within the premises. So many have turned teachers and are involved in e-literacy programmes," UP’s director general (DG) prisons, Anand Kumar, was quoted by TOI as saying.