Prison Authorities Will Allow Sushil Kumar To Watch Tokyo Olympics

Delhi’s Prison authorities have decided to allow the 2-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar to watch the Olympic Games’ opening ceremony on 23 July in the common area of his ward. Sushil is currently in Tihar Jail for his alleged part in the Chhatrasal murder case.

On 2 July, Sushil requested authorities to provide him with a TV so that he could keep an eye on the wrestling competition at the Summer Games.

The COVID-hit Olympic games will begin at Tokyo on 23 July.

Also Read: Can Mirabai Chanu End India’s 20-year Medal Drought In Weightlifting?

Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel told PTI, "We have allowed Sushil Kumar to watch television in the common area of his ward along with others since the Olympics is set to begin from tomorrow.

"He has made a request through his lawyer for a TV to stay updated about wrestling matches and other happenings."

Sushil Kumar was arrested along with co-accused Ajay Kumar on 23 May on the outskirts of the national capital.

He and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of 4 and 5 May over a property dispute. Sagar Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

Sushil Kumar, who is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping, was shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail where he was lodged earlier.

Police said 12 accused, including Sushil Kumar, have so far been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case.

Also Read: Delhi Police’s Photo Op With Sushil Kumar Sparks Uproar

The police have claimed that Sushil Kumar is the "main culprit and mastermind" of the murder and said there is electronic evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Sagar Dhankar.

Last month, a Delhi court had dismissed an application filed by Sushil Kumar, seeking special food and supplements in the prison, saying that they are not the "essential need or necessity".

Kumar had moved the Rohini court seeking special food, supplements and exercise bands in the prison, asserting that these are extremely necessary for him to maintain his health and performance.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Prison Authorities Will Allow Sushil Kumar To Watch Tokyo Olympics 'Classes Discontinued at Varanasi's Biggest Blind School, Where Do We Study?' . Read more on India by The Quint.