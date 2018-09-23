Priorities for India at UNGA will be focus towards reformed multilateralism: Indian envoy

Indian ambassador to United Nations (UN) S Akbaruddin emphasised on the focus toward reformed multilateralism. He said that the main important priorities for India at the 73rd session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is multilateralism. Briefing the media ahead of upcoming UNGA session, Akbaruddin said, "Priorities for India at UNGA will be a focus towards reformed multilateralism. Secretary General feels, climate change's perhaps the most serious of threats that we're facing. India has a good story to tell. So climate action will be our second priority."