Prints of classics by Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Kurosawa, De Sica go missing at NFAI

According to recent news published in a national daily, over 51,500 film cans have gone missing from the NFAI. The list of films that have gone missing are Pather Panchali, its sequel Aparajito and Charulata made by Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen's Bhuvan Shome, Mehboob Khan's Mother India, Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker, Awaara), Guru Dutt's Kaagaz ke Phool. Apart from these, many international classics like Sergei Eisenstein's Battleship Potemkin, Vittorio De Sica's The Bicycle Thief, Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai, Roman Polanski's Knife in the Water and Andrzej Wajda's Ashes and Diamonds.