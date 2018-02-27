From princess to poetry, India-Korea have so much in common: PM Modi at India-Korea Business Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed India-Korea Business Summit in the national capital on Tuesday. In his speech, PM Modi talked about relations between India and Korea saying it dates back to centuries. "We are also bound by our Buddhist traditions. Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore composed poem 'Lamp of the East' in 1929 about Korea's glorious past and its bright future," PM Modi added. He further hailed the commonness between the two countries saying, "From princess to poetry and from Buddha to Bollywood India and Korea have so much in common."