Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Funeral Planned by Himself

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral service took place on Saturday, 17 April, at St George’s Chapel, where it was brought in a specially designed Land Rover. The hearse was followed by the Royal Family who joined the funeral procession on foot, with cousin Peter Philips in between Princes Harry and William.

Prince Philip's coffin has been interred in the royal vault of St George's Chapel. It was placed on a catafalque on a marble slab and lowered into the vault by an electric motor, DPA news agency reported.

The vault was created between 1804 and 1810 for George III, who died in 1820 and is one of three kings buried there. The other two are George IV and William IV. Horns were played as his coffin was lowered down.

A blessing was given by the Archbishop of Canterbury before the choir sang the national anthem, "God Save the Queen." The members of the royal family looked up as the choir sang while the queen bowed her head.

The 94-year-old monarch was then led out of the church by the archbishop and followed by her family members. Prince William, her grandson, was seen glancing back at the vault as he left his pew.

