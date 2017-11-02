Prince Jackson 'doing OK' post motorcycle crash

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Prince Michael Jackson is doing fine after a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles.

The eldest son of the late Michael Jackson took to his Instagram page to post a photo of his legs strapped down, while lying inside what appeared to be an ambulance. He captioned it as, "Well s--t..."

Later, a representative informed that the 20-year-old was involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to college on November 2 in Los Angeles, E! Online reported.

"He suffered some injuries but is doing OK. Thank you all so much for your support and prayers and we will update you on his progress shortly", he added.

According to TMZ.com, Prince, who is a student at the Loyola Marymount University, was checked out at an ER after the accident and then released. He made to class on time.

Prince, who began posting videos of himself riding a Harley Davidson bike in September, had earlier said that he took a three-day California Motorcycle Safety Program course to learn to ride a motorcycle, as he had only ridden dirt bikes before.

Moreover, his sister Paris Jackson had voiced concern over a video of himself riding his motorcycle that was posted on September 19, writing, "WHERE ARE YOUR RIDING GLOVES!?!!!!!!!! YOU PROMISED ME."

Subsequent videos showed him wearing them. (ANI)