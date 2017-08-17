Prince Boateng leaving Las Palmas for personal reasons

Las Palmas (Spain), Aug 17 (IANS) Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng said that he is leaving Spanish football club Las Palmas to take care of his family.

The La Liga club announced earlier that Boateng ended his contract just days before the start of the 2017-2018 season, reports Efe.

The former AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur player said in a press conference that the "difficult" decision to leave Las Palmas had nothing to do with football, but instead with taking care of his wife, Italian model and presenter Melissa Satta, and their son, who live in Italy.

Boateng got emotional talking about Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez.

"He is like a father to me. It is very difficult to find people like this in soccer world. They care about the person, not just the player".

Boateng said that he still has "three or four years" remaining in his playing career and did not exclude the possibility of coming back to Las Palmas.

The 15-time capped Boateng declined to reveal his next destination, but he confirmed that he already found a spot with a club nearer to his family.

