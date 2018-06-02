Prime Minister has provided platform to youngsters to showcase their talent: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended India Skill Regional Competition Programme on Saturday. He said that the young talents from UP will make remarks in all over the world. In the competition, 14 participants have won the price and this is a matter of happiness for all of us. There is talent in all over the country but people don't have a platform to showcase it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided that platform to all of youngsters.