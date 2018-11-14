Prime Minister Modi arrives in Singapore for 13th East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Singapore to attend 13th East Asia Summit (EAS). He was warmly greeted upon arrival at the Fullerton Hotel. The Indian diaspora came out in large numbers, enthusiastically chanting 'Modi' and 'Vande Mataram'. He is on a two-day visit to the country. PM Modi will hold several bilateral meetings during his stay in Singapore. During his Singapore tour, the Prime Minister will also participate in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Leaders' Meeting. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also interact with the participants and winners of the joint India-Singapore Hackathon.