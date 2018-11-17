Prime Minister Modi arrives in Maldives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Male, Maldives on Saturday for the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. He was received by the Speaker of People's Majlis (Parliament), Abdulla Maseeh Mohamed along with other officials upon arrival. Prime Minister Modi accepted the President-elect's invitation, pursuing India's ideal policy of Neighbourhood First. This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the South Asian country. The last visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Maldives was in November 2011 by Manmohan Singh.