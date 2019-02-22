Prime Minister of India was unaware of Pulwama terror attack: Manish Tiwari
While addressing a press conference in New Delhi Congress National Spokesperson Manish Tiwari attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Pulwama terror attack. Tiwari said, "The Prime Minister of India was unaware that the terror attack had taken place in Pulwama, or he has not been informed by his office, or the Prime Minister of India was incommunicado what does it speak about command and control system of Indian state."