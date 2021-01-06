UP Priest, 2 Disciples Booked for Gang Rape, Murder of 50-Yr-Old

A priest and two of his disciples were booked for the alleged gang rape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district. An FIR has been filed under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 302 (murder) against the three accused, two days after the incident on Tuesday, 5 January.

The two disciples were arrested, and the priest is absconding, sources told The Indian Express.

The incident reportedly took place inside a temple that the woman had been visiting for several years.

“We received information on Tuesday after a family alleged that a woman had been gang-raped by three men, which later led to her death. The post mortem report confirmed bleeding in private parts and death due to anti-mortem injuries. Two people have been arrested while the main accused will be held soon,” Raghvendra Singh, SP RA Badaun, told the newspaper.

The three men dropped the victim home after the incident, her family alleged. They also said that they rushed her to a hospital after she was found to be bleeding, however she succumbed to the injuries and died during the treatment.

Crimes against women have risen by 7.3 percent in the last one year alone. The 2019 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that India reports 87 cases of rape every single day.

