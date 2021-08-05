Pride of hockey, our national identity, has been established after 4 decades: PM

(Updating with quotes) New Delhi/Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) Hailing the Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that after four decades, pride of our national identity hockey has been established.

'Today pride of hockey, which is our national identity, has been established after four decades,' he said, congratulating the Indian team while virtually addressing a public function in Lucknow.

After India's win, Modi tweeted that this day will be etched in the memory of every Indian.

While interacting with beneficiaries of the Centre's food security scheme in Uttar Pradesh through video-conferencing, he said with this feat, the Indian team has captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially the youth and added that the country is proud of its hockey team.

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games this morning.

In a tweet, Modi said, 'Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team.' Sources said the prime minister also spoke to the men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, head coach Graham Reid and Assistant Coach Piyush Dubey, after the win and congratulated the team.

According to the sources, Modi told Singh that 'you have scripted history'.

During the conversation, Modi also remarked that today Singh's voice was loud and clear as compared with the other day when India had lost to Belgium in the semi-finals.

The Indian team captain thanked the prime minister for his constant encouragement to the team, according to the sources. PTI ABN SMI KR ZMN ZMN