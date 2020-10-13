Prices of Gold and Silver Increase on October 13, Check Out the Rates in Your City

On October 13, prices of 22-carat gold per 10 grams and the same quantity of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 240. Now, 22-carat gold per 10 grams costs Rs 49,550. Yesterday, it was at Rs 49,820. Cost of 24-carat gold increased from Rs 50,550 to Rs 50,820 for 10 grams.

The spot price for gold in the international market stood at USD 1,911.60 per ounce. With this, the historical performance of gold in the last 30 days further dipped with a decrease of USD 28.60.

However, in the local market, the price of gold increased in various major cities of India, as per Good Returns.

In Mumbai, the commercial capital of India, 10 grams of 22-carat gold has increased to Rs 49,820 from yesterday’s Rs 49,550. 24-carat gold will cost you Rs 50,820 per 10 grams today in Mumbai.

In the national capital of the country, Delhi, 22-carat gold costs Rs 49,800 today. Yesterday, the same could have been purchased at Rs 49,610, but today the price has increased by Rs 190.

The price of 24-carat gold per 10 grams in Delhi has increased more than the national average. With a spike of Rs 360, the price has gone from Rs 53,970 to Rs 54,330.

In the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, the increase was similar to that of Delhi — Rs 190 for 22-carat gold and Rs 360 for 24-carat gold — both of the quantity 10 grams. The prices for both the qualities also remained the same as Delhi — Rs 49,800 for 22-carat gold while Rs 54,330 for 24-carat gold.

The increase in price in Chennai was of Rs 50 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 60 for 24-carat gold per 10 grams. However, 22-carat gold in Chennai still remains cheaper than other major cities. 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs 48,870. The price of 24-carat gold at Rs 53,310 for 10 grams.

Silver price has increased by Rs 8.90 per 10 grams, making it cost Rs 638. One kilogram of silver now costs Rs 63,800 while yesterday it was at Rs 62,910.