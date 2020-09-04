The Price Of Freedom Of Speech In India? Re 1, Jail, Even Death

Video Producer: Shohini Bose

Video Editor: Deepthi Ramadas

Cameraperson: Abhishek Ranjan

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… Freedom of Speech ki yahan kya keemat hai? For some it is ONE RUPEE. For some, it is PRICELESS!

Cost of Freedom of Speech For Dr Kafeel Khan – Months In Jail, NSA Charges

Ask Dr Kafeel Khan, freedom of speech cost him many months in jail, thanks to an illegal detention order issued by Chandra Bhushan Singh, District Magistrate of Aligarh.

Ordering Khan’s release, the Allahabad High Court said –

"“A complete reading of the speech primafacie does not disclose any effort to promote hatred or violence. It also nowhere threatens peace and tranquility of the city of Aligarh. The address gives a call for national integrity and unity among the citizens. The speech also deprecates any kind of violence. It appears that the District Magistrate had selective reading and selective mention for few phrases from the speech ignoring its true intent.” "

The high court also criticised the use of the National Security Act or NSA, to extend Dr Khan’s detention, saying –

No material was shared to show he was a threat,

He was not even on the UP Police charge sheets for the violence in Aligarh on 13 December.

Clearly the NSA order was an after-thought and so, it was illegal

So, did Chandra Bhushan Singh, District Magistrate of Aligarh, trample all over Kafeel Khan’s freedom of speech, just to please his political bosses in UP? And is that all right?

Cost of Freedom of Speech For Devangana Kalita – Months In Jail

Then, Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita. The cost of freedom of speech for her is over 3 months in jail, and counting. The Delhi High Court granted her bail in a case related to the violence in Northeast Delhi in February 2020. She had been charged with

attempt to murder

rioting

criminal conspiracy

But the court said –

she only took part in a peaceful agitation, which is her fundamental right

the police had no evidence of her making a hate speech or instigating violence

she should not suffer any further unnecessary harassment, humiliation and unjustified detention.

The irony is that Devangana will remain in jail as she’s in custody for another case filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, for allegedly being part of a “premeditated conspiracy” in the Delhi violence.

And of course, under the UAPA, the police can hold an accused in custody without sharing evidence for up to 6 months. So, has Devangana, and several other critics of the government, been arrested under UAPA because perhaps, there is no evidence against them that will stand in a court of law? And curtailing freedom of speech in such a manner, is that all right?

Cost of Freedom of Speech For Suresh Chavhanke – Nil

What is the cost of freedom of speech for Suresh Chavhanke, head of TV channel Sudarshan News? No cost. Not even when it twisted into freedom to make hate speech.

A few days ago Chavhanke created the term ‘Naukarshahi Jihad’ or bureaucracy jihad or UPSC jihad – claiming that ‘jihadis from Jamia’ will soon be district collectors and secretaries in government ministries. His claim was based on the news that 30 students of Jamia Millia Islamia University cleared the UPSC exam this year – painting their success as an Islamic conspiracy!

Chavhanke even tagged PM Modi and the RSS in his bureaucracy jihad tweet:

View photos

He was so sure of scoring brownie points with them!

But in fact, Chavhanke is wrong. Far from taking over the Civil Services, here's the actual data –

View photos

Story continues