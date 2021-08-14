Prez Ram Nath Kovind to Address Nation On Eve of 75th Independence Day

On the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Saturday, August 14. The address will be broadcast from 7 PM on Doordarshan in Hindi, followed by the English version. Besides, the address will also be broadcast on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR).

Later, President Kovind’s speech will be telecast in local languages on Doordarshan’s network of regional channels at 9:30 PM. Simultaneously, AIR will also broadcast the regional-language versions at 9.30 pm on its various regional networks. This year, to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, the Centre has introduced the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign to focus on citizens’ participation on the local level.

According to the official sources, the security at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been strengthened as the Delhi Police received an e-mail on August 7 of a bomb threat. The e-mail said that within two to three days, several bombings could be carried out in the country. It further claimed that two alleged members of Al Qaeda are visiting India from Singapore.

To beef up the counter-terrorism measures, the Ministry of Home Affairs has increased police presence at all police stations and strict checking has been set up at risk-prone places. Cyber cafe owners, tenants, SIM cards and second-hand car vendors have also been alerted.

As far as the pandemic is concerned, an advisory regarding COVID-19 guidelines has been issued to all the diplomats, officials, members of the public and media who will be attending the ceremony. Everything has been planned, keeping in mind the COVID-19 social distancing norms. Apart from ambulances at four locations, four medical booths will be set up in case any guest is detected with COVID-19 symptoms at the entry. A request card will also be placed on each seat for guests to be patient and maintain social distance after the conclusion of the Independence Day ceremony.

