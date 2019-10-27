Prez Kovind pays tributes to former President KR Narayanan on his birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to former President KR Narayanan on the occasion of his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Kocheril Raman Narayanan was the 10th President of India from 1997 to 2002. He was the first person from the Dalit community to hold the highest office in the country. The President also tweeted greetings to fellow Indians on the auspicious day of Diwali. He called on citizens to share the happiness and spirit of this day to those who are less fortunate and needy.