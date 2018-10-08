Prez Kovind lauds Tajikistan for combating radicalisation, terrorism
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday hailed 27-year-old relationship between India and Tajikistan. He said that India and Tajikistan have built a strong foundation for bilateral and multilateral cooperation. "In 2012, we elevated our relationship to the level of strategic partnership," said Kovind. The President also praised Tajikistan for contribution in combating radicalisation, terrorism and maintaining peace and stability in the country.