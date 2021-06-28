Prez Kovind lauds railways, says 'extremely impressed' by train journey from Delhi to UP

Lucknow, Jun 28 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived here from Kanpur on a two-day visit on Monday by the Presidential Express Train, lauded the Indian Railways for providing easy transportation across the length and breadth of the country.

In a note he penned in the Indian Railways' visitors' book, the president also said he and his family were 'extremely impressed' by the train journey.

Kovind, who is on a five-day visit to his home state Uttar Pradesh, arrived at the Charbagh railway station here around noon. He was received by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state ministers and a large number of senior officials and public representatives.

After his journey, the president wrote in the visitors' book of the Indian Railways, praising the national transporter, Chief PRO of North Central Railways Shivam Sharma told PTI.

'My good wishes to the Indian Railways, which provides easy and convenient transportation from the inaccessible mountain ranges of the Himalayas to the sea coast of Kanyakumari and from the green land of northeast India to the deserts in western Gujarat.

'By undertaking a happy and picturesque train journey after a long time from Delhi to Kanpur and then to Lucknow, I and my family are extremely impressed,' Kovind wrote in the visitors' book.

'During this memorable journey, I had the pleasant experience of meeting my old friends and relatives in Rura and Jhijhak,' he said.

'I am confident that the Indian Railways, as the preferred daily transport service for crores of Indians, will maintain its leading position in rail services across the world. My thanks and good wishes to the entire team involved in serving the Indian Railways,' he said.

From the railway station, Kovind went straight to the Raj Bhavan.

Kovind embarked on a journey to Kanpur on the Presidential Express Train on June 25 from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station.

This is the first time in 15 years that a president has taken a train ride. Kovind has also become the first president not to travel on a presidential saloon car.

The last time a president travelled by train was in 2006 when Dr APJ Abdul Kalam boarded a special train from Delhi to Dehradun to attend a passing out parade of cadets at the Indian Military Academy. PTI ZIR/NAV DIV DIV