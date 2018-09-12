Need to pressurize countries providing sanctuaries to terrorist groups: Afghan Chief Executive
The Afghanistan Chief Executive Dr Abdullah, who is on his India visit to participate in inauguration of Passage to Prosperity, on the recent Nangarhar blast, said that it is a challenge for the country to combat terrorism. "To combat such attacks, we need support from people of the country and apply pressure to countries supporting and providing sanctuaries to these terrorists". Death toll in recent Nangarhar blast has risen to 68.