Some pressure on us due to hosts, says Colombia Under-17 coach

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Colombia Under-17 coach Orlando Restrepo on Thursday said his boys will be under pressure at the U-17 World Cup because they are placed in the same group as hosts India.

Colombia have been placed in Group A along side hosts and U-17 World Cup debutants India, two-time winners Ghana and the US.

Asserting that every team in the group is tough, the coach said despite these things his team will control the proceedings and will aim to do well in the meet.

"We take the team as a one unit. We are happy to be here and we are looking forward to play a good game in all our matches. And yes there is some pressure as hosts are also playing but we certainly control everything and will play to our abilities," Restrepo told reporters here on Thursday.

"We move together as a team. Where ever we go we have a experience and we all have plans to move forward and when we gonna talk about playing with Ghana, USA, India we are more focus and only concentrating how to do well," he added.

Colombia will start their campaign against Ghana at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

Recently it was witnessed that Delhi's air quality has started deteriorating, when asked if they will face any difficulty due to this, the coach said: "No, our concentration is only on football. So we are not focussing on all these things."

--IANS

gau/ajb/dg